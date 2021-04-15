2021 Yuma Silver Spur rodeo announcer talks rodeo

As Seen on TV

Rodeo announcer, Dan Fowlie sits down and talks to us about this year's rodeo

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dan Fowlie has been a rodeo announcer for thirty-five years and has been a part of the Yuma Jaycees Silver Spur Rodeo for ten years.

Fowlie looks forward to having the community come together to a fun event after a difficult year.

This year's rodeo will take place Friday, April 16 through Sunday, April 18. On Friday the public is encouraged to wear purple as a stance against domestic violence. Fowlie says the rodeo platform is used to bring awareness to different causes. Pink is the color encouraged for Saturday to raise awareness to "stamp out cancer." Sunday will be the patriotic day where the public is encouraged to wear red, white, or blue. These colors worn will be to pay homage to the men and women who protect our country.

For tickets to the 76th Yuma Jaycees Silver Spur Rodeo click on the following link.

http://yumarodeo.com/