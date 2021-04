As Seen on TV

A recap of the 2021 Masters and a roundup of the Padres, Suns and local sports

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The San Diego Padres stay undefeated on the road, even without star Fernando Tatis Jr. The Suns continue to make a run at the NBA Western Conference's top seed and Hideki Matsuyama is Japan's version of Tiger Woods.