Beach Land Taken From Black Family To Be Returned

As Seen on TV

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KYMA/KECY) - A stretch of beachfront property may be returned to a black family after it was seized more than 90 years ago.

The Los Angeles County Supervisor made the announcement Friday about "Bruce's Beach", a portion of Manhattan Beach that once was a beachside resort for Black community members.

In the 1920s -- the City of Manhattan Beach used eminent domain to force Willa and Charles Bruce off their land.

It is now being used as the county's lifeguard headquarters and training center.

The Bruce's were among the first black landowners in the city, they bought the property for less than two thousand dollars.

It could be worth up to 75-million today.