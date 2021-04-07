Wildcats let go of men’s basketball coach Sean Miller

As Seen on TV

The University of Arizona announced today that Miller is leaving the program, and that associate head coach Jack Murphy will serve as interim head coach.

TUSCON, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - With one year remaining on his contract, the University of Arizona decided to part ways with men's basketball head coach Sean Miller.

Before arriving in Arizona in 2009, Miller was the head coach at Xavier for five seasons, leading the Musketeers to four NCAA tournament appearances.

While in Arizona, Miller led the Wildcats to seven NCAA tournaments and three Elite Eight appearances. Arizona also won a share of five Pac-12 regular-season championships.

According to a notice of allegations released last month, the NCAA charged the school with five Level I violations, The program was hit with two alleged instances of academic misconduct. Miller was charged for not demonstrating "that he promoted an atmosphere for compliance and monitored his staff."

Arizona self-imposed a one-year postseason ban for this past season.

