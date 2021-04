As Seen on TV

April 6th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The sunshine returns to our area, along with our daytime highs sliding into the low 90s.

A weak low pressure disturbance has helped take the edge off of our weather for the past couple of days, with Monday's winds being reduced to next to nothing on this Tuesday.

The ridge positioned well to our South will rebuild enough to elevate our mercury from the high 90s to near 100 degrees for the rest of the week.