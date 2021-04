As Seen on TV

Expect above average temperatures to continue through the week

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Warm temperatures continue today with highs across the lower deserts near 90 degrees. Breezy conditions will continue today, but speeds will be lower than yesterday. Highs will rebound back into the lower and middle 90s during the latter half of the week with no chance of rain in the forecast period