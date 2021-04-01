News 11 Weather Authority

As Seen on TV

April 1st, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - We are on the cusp of the highest temperature rise of 2021, as a strong ridge of high pressure begins to dominate the West.

On a side note, unexpected thunderstorm cells were active earlier in the evening; the type of activity we often witness during monsoon season during the Summer months.

The temps could soar as high as 100 degrees by the Easter holiday, before we begin to feel some minor mercury relief thanks to a series of weaker disturbances.