March 26th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Could today be the last breath of cool air in the Desert Southwest until next Fall?

The latest Winter pattern will move on to the Midwest, while a strong ridge of high pressure will build quickly into our area, starting this weekend.

By Monday, we'll rise the daytime high temps into the 90's.

Beyond that, the overall trend will be gradual warmth.