Below normal temps and gusty winds linger through the week

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A lingering low pressure system starts its move to the eastern United States but the cool air and windy conditions it brought along with it continue to spread and hang over the Desert Southwest. A wind and blowing dust advisory goes into effect on Thursday, March 25th, at 11:00 a.m. and will stay in place until 8:00 p.m.