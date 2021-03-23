News 11 Weather Authority

As Seen on TV

March 23rd, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - In the midst of a series of lows barreling through the West, the latest has kept our air cooler and brought in wind gusts between 30 to 40 miles per hour.

In some cases, even traces of rainfall and reduced visibility have played a role in our weather for this Tuesday.

Expect the winds to be sustained and even increase for the next couple of days, which could institute more wind advisories in that span of time.

Our below normal temperatures should sustain through the rest of the week, before the daytime high mercury turns back to the 80s by the weekend.