March 22nd, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - A large-scale disturbance has brought our daytime high temperatures into the mid 70s, with some wind coverage in our area.

We can expect that same pattern to be in place for the next 3 to 4 days, as more lows will continue making their way through the West.

Our breezes could cover wind speeds between 15-30 miles per hour.

By week's end, our mercury should start rising back into the 80s.