Early week below average temps and breezy conditions make way for a spring warm up into the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - A wind advisory is in effect for southwestern Imperial County in the area of Ocotillo and much of neighboring San Diego County until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Expect below normal temps and breezy conditions to continue throughout the Desert southwest until mid week.