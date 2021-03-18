News 11 Weather Authority

As Seen on TV

March 18th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - For a 3rd consecutive day, our mercury continues to rise.

On Thursday, we've eclipsed the 80 degree mark in much of our area, with warmer temperatures to come on Friday.

A large ridge of high pressure is effecting much of the interior West and won't let up much until after the official start of Spring on Saturday.

From there, periodically breezy weather will persist for the next week.

This will help keep our daytime highs at near normal levels in that period of time.