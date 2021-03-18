News 11 Weather Authority

As Seen on TV

March 17th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - As the latest upper level low continues moving on into the Midwest, the residual cooling effect has made for nice weather on St. Patrick's Day!

But, Wednesday's near-normal highs will continue to elevate into the low to mid 80s thru Saturday.

We should take a few steps back by Sunday, with the arrival of the next disturbance in the West, bringing wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour and temps temporarily back into the 70s.