News 11 Weather Authority

March 16th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - A day removed from our latest wind event, we are feeling a whole lot cooler than normal for this time of year!

Tuesday's daytime highs were anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees below normal.

A developing ridge of high pressure will change all of that in the coming days, as our daytime highs could reach above normal as soon as this coming Thursday.

By the 1st day of Spring for this coming Saturday, we could have a daytime high in the low 80s.