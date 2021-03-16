New Instagram restrictions

As Seen on TV

Instagram to restrict direct messages between teenagers and adults

(CBS) - Instagram is taking to steps to protect teenagers from unwanted interactions with adults. The company will use artificial intelligence to restrict adults from messaging teenagers if they don't follow each other.

In this consumer segment, CBS news correspondent Elise Preston, mentioned there are about 500,000 online predators.

Instagram is also updating its parents' guide to give recourses to parents to help their children have a positive experience on the social media platform.