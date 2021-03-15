News 11 Weather Authority

As Seen on TV

March 15th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The front end of a massive upper level low pressure disturbance has brought heavy winds that have inspired the National Weather Service to enact a Wind Advisory and Blowing Dust Advisory in most of both Yuma and Imperial Counties.

While other parts of the West received light to moderate rain, the Desert Southwest got high wind gusts from 47 to 52 miles per hour with some cases of reduced visibility.

We should remain in the 60s for Tuesday, before the daytime high mercury will rise into the 70s and even the 80s for the remainder of the week.