New advice on lung cancer screenings

As Seen on TV

Current and former smokers should get checked every year

(CNN) - In this segment of "Health Minute," new guidance on lung cancer screenings in the U.S are recommended after more than half million people living today have been diagnosed with the cancer.

One piece of advice are for current and former smokers to get checked every year.

The sooner the detection of lung cancer, the better chances of survival.

Early screening helps detect the cancer early enough to help fight the disease.