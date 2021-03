As Seen on TV

March 4th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - We've enjoyed a "very nice" aftermath to our latest wind event.

Pleasant conditions reigned on this Thursday, with daytime highs not exceeding the mid 70s.

With our quiet weather, high pressure will quickly settle in and boost our temperatures back into the low to mid 80s.

This warmer weather will likely play out from Friday through the rest of the coming weekend.