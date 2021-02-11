Wind procession coming

As Seen on TV

February 11th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - We've just come off an unusually warm mid-February day, with our daytime highs ranging from the high 70s to the low 80s.

The high pressure responsible for this is backing off, with a stronger series of low pressure disturbances bringing in cooler air with wind gusts ranging from 20-30 miles per hour.

Expect temperatures to stay in the 70's for at least the next week, with our temperatures near normal by Valentine's Day on Sunday.