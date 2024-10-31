Southwest volleyball uses all five sets to advance to next round of Division IV playoffs

The Eagles were initially on the ropes after losing set one, but came back strong to advance to the next round of the San Diego Section bracket

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - No. 5 Southwest (18-13) took down No. 12 Escondido Charter (9-15) in five sets at home in the first round of the CIF San Diego Section Division IV playoffs.

The Eagles initially found themselves down, losing the first set to the Tigers.

However, Southwest would storm back to advance to the next round.

Next up for the Eagles will be No. 4 Canyon Hills in a road matchup on Friday.