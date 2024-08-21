Welcoming back monsoonal moisture for now

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Our current weather pattern setup with a ridge off toward the east is bringing in monsoonal moisture to the Desert Southwest through Thursday.

There are risks for storm development and gusty winds through this evening in the Desert Southwest.

The extra moisture is keeping our dew points elevated and we will continue to have high humidity sticking around through Thursday.

A lower pressure will soon move in later this week, which will push the monsoonal moisture off to the east and bring in breezier conditions for the rest of the week.

Finally, some relief will arrive later this week with drier conditions and cooler temperatures with highs hovering near average or slightly below normal.

Highs will jump back to above-normal levels by Monday.