Skip to Content
Video

Welcoming back monsoonal moisture for now

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 3:57 PM
Published 3:34 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Our current weather pattern setup with a ridge off toward the east is bringing in monsoonal moisture to the Desert Southwest through Thursday.

There are risks for storm development and gusty winds through this evening in the Desert Southwest.

The extra moisture is keeping our dew points elevated and we will continue to have high humidity sticking around through Thursday.

A lower pressure will soon move in later this week, which will push the monsoonal moisture off to the east and bring in breezier conditions for the rest of the week.

Finally, some relief will arrive later this week with drier conditions and cooler temperatures with highs hovering near average or slightly below normal.

Highs will jump back to above-normal levels by Monday.

Article Topic Follows: Video

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content