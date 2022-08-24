Moderna seeks FDA authorization for updated covid booster

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Moderna has submitted an application to the FDA for emergency use authorization due to the updated covid-19 booster.

The new booster is used for adults ages 18 and older.

It combines the original vaccine with one that targets newer omicron strains.

Moderna says a clinical trial is coming soon.

This comes just one day after Pfizer submitted its application for an updated booster.

The white house has already purchased millions of doses of updated boosters.

They should be available to the public in September.

But it all depends on the FDA's approval process.