Secret service knew of threats against PELOSI

(KYMA,KECY/ CNN) - Hours after the January 6th capitol attack, the secret service notified capitol police of an online threat directed at house speaker Nancy Pelosi days earlier.

The news comes from an email notification obtained by the watchdog group citizens for responsibility and ethics in washington.

The December 31st, 2020 social media posting had a list of so-called enemies including Pelosi, Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

It's not clear when the secret service discovered the posts

Pelosi receives many threats and it's not clear if the user has been identified.