Skip to Content
Video
By ,
Published 8:13 AM

Post covid: higher risks for issues

(KYMA,KECY/CNN) - People who have battled covid-19 could still face problems in the future.

That's according to a new study published Wednesday in a medical journal.

Researchers say people could experience dementia, psychotic disorder, or seizures-- two years after fighting the deadly disease.

Children are also at risk of experiencing these problems.

The universities of oxford researchers say they saw the same trend with less deadly variants like omicron.

More than one billion people in the U.S, U.K, Spain, and India participated in the study.

Article Topic Follows: Video

Chelsie Burroughs

CNN

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content