Post covid: higher risks for issues

(KYMA,KECY/CNN) - People who have battled covid-19 could still face problems in the future.

That's according to a new study published Wednesday in a medical journal.

Researchers say people could experience dementia, psychotic disorder, or seizures-- two years after fighting the deadly disease.

Children are also at risk of experiencing these problems.

The universities of oxford researchers say they saw the same trend with less deadly variants like omicron.

More than one billion people in the U.S, U.K, Spain, and India participated in the study.