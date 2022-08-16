Dollar general faces $1.3mil workplace fines

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The U.S. department of labor wants to fine dollar general over a million dollars for workplace safety violations.

According to the department - federal inspectors found violations at 3 Georgia stores, including blocked exit routes, dangerously stacked merchandise boxes and hard-to-access electrical panels.

The inspectors said the conditions could lead to workers hurting themselves by slipping, tripping or being struck by objects.

The labor department has submitted fines of almost 1.3 million dollars.

Dollar General has 15 business days to respond .