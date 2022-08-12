FDA says people should perform repeat AT-HOME COVID testing

(KYMA,KEY/CNN) - The FDA says people should repeat testing following a negative result on any at-home covid-19 test.

The organization says at least 3 rapid tests should be taken over a 2 or 3 day period in order to rule out infection.

The repeated testing will help reduce the risk of a false negative result and will help prevent people from unknowingly spread the virus to others.

At-home tests detect proteins , from the virus that causes covid-19....and are less likely to detect the virus than an PCR test.