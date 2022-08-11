Skip to Content
New charges for rapper young thug

(KYMA,KECY/CNN)- The Atlanta rapper known as young thug is facing additional weapons, drug, and gang-related charges.

Young thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, was arrested in may for racketeering and criminal street gang activity.

Now, he's facing additional charges including possession of a machine gun and controlled substances.

Prosecutors allege he and two other people created the gang "young slime life" in late 2012 and claimed to be aligned with the national bloods gang.

In a statement, his attorney says his client has committed no crime whatsoever and looks forward to his day in court.

