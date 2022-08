(KYMA,KECY/CNN) - U.S. monkeypox cases have doubled in less than two weeks.

The cdc says more than 10,000 people had the virus as of Wednesday afternoon.

The country had 5 thousand cases, less than two weeks ago.

And the first u-s case was reported less than three months ago.

Right now... Wyoming is the only state that hasn't reported any cases.

New York has the most... Followed by California and Florida.