Snapchat rolls out parental control to view messages

(KYMA,KECY/CNN) - Snapchat says it wants to help parents keep their children safer-

The social media app is rolling out a new tool, called 'family center.'

It can let parents see who kids are messaging-- without seeing the messages themselves.

Snapchat says the feature is quote: "designed to reflect the way that parents engage with their teens in the real world, where parents usually know who their teens are friends with and when they are hanging out" end quote.

The company says parents will have to create their own Snapchat account-- and kids would have to opt-in to allow parents to use the feature.

'Family center' comes after a Facebook whistle-blower spoke up last fall about social media's impact on the youth--

Leading congress to grill other social media companies about the steps they take to protect teens.