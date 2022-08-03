Skip to Content
Paul Pelosi to be arraigned Wednesday on DUI

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - House speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, is set to be charged in California for drunk driving this morning.

He's charged with causing injury while driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol level of .8  or higher.

The charges stem from a two-vehicle crash on may 28th near Pelosi's home.

The DA's office said under California law, DUI resulting in injury can be prosecuted as a misdemeanor or felony.

