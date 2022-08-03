$3k tax exemption for unborn children

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Pregnant mothers in Georgia can now get tax credits for unborn children.

It's a part of the state's heart-beat abortion law - whose main purpose is to limit when women can get the procedure.

However, the law also recognizes a fetus as a life as soon as a heart-beat is detected.

That means mothers can claim a personal exemption of 3-thousand dollars for each unborn child.

Georgia's department of revenue confirmed those exemptions will be honored on 20-22 tax returns.