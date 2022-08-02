It’s national night out day

(KYMA,KECY/CNN) - Today is a day to promote police and community partnerships.

The day has been celebrated since 19-84...with police departments and community groups hosting events like block parties, barbecues and even festivals.

One of the largest national night out events is in Columbus, Ohio.

Whether big or small, community events that include law enforcement, impact neighborhoods in positive ways.

By improving those relationships, crimes could be prevented and our neighborhoods could become safer.

So, look for ways that you can get involved today, and don't forget to post to social media with the hash tag national night out!