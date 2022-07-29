Skip to Content
Southwest’s flight credits will no longer expire

(KYMA,KECY/CNN) - Southwest airlines is helping its customers. 

The carrier announced Thursday flight credits will never expire.

Under the previous policy, they expired in a year.

Southwest says customers can get flight credits when they cancel reservations more than ten minutes prior to departure time.

That goes along with the airline's policy to not charge change fees when customers reschedule flights within the same time frame.

For now flight credits will show expiration dates of 20-40 while the airline updates its reservation software.

Credits issued under the old policy retain their expiration dates.

The new policy applies to credits issued from now on.

