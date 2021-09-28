Senator Sinema introduces bill to curb service member suicide

Video

Bipartisan legislation would introduce app to positively impact behavioral health

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Senator Krysten Sinema (D - Ariz.) introduced a bill on Tuesday to address the high suicide rates among American service members.

Senator Sinema, alongside Senator Rop Portman (R - Ohio) introduced the Military Suicide Prevention in the 21st Century Act. The bipartisan bill would launch a pilot program to provide more technology and mental health resources for service members.

This includes an app called the "Virtual Hope Box", that aims to have a more positive impact on service members' behavioral health.

In a statement, Sinema, a member of the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, said "Addressing the national crisis of suicide among military service members requires using every tool available".