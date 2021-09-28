Skip to Content
Video
By
Published 5:42 PM

Senator Sinema introduces bill to curb service member suicide

Bipartisan legislation would introduce app to positively impact behavioral health

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Senator Krysten Sinema (D - Ariz.) introduced a bill on Tuesday to address the high suicide rates among American service members.

Senator Sinema, alongside Senator Rop Portman (R - Ohio) introduced the Military Suicide Prevention in the 21st Century Act. The bipartisan bill would launch a pilot program to provide more technology and mental health resources for service members.

This includes an app called the "Virtual Hope Box", that aims to have a more positive impact on service members' behavioral health.

In a statement, Sinema, a member of the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, said "Addressing the national crisis of suicide among military service members requires using every tool available".

Arizona News / Military / News
Author Profile Photo

Adonis Albright

Adonis Albright first found his passion in local news as a production assistant in San Diego after getting his Bachelor’s degree at San Diego State University.

You can catch Adonis reporting on KYMA at 5 and 6 p.m., as well as behind the desk on Fox9 at 9 p.m.

If you have a great story idea, you can reach him at adonis.albright@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content