(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade will be an in-person event this year.

Macy's made the official call Wednesday.

Last year, the parade was a TV-only event, limited to performances, with no giant balloons or festive floats.

Participants this year will be required to show proof of vaccination and to wear a mask.

The 95th annual parade will kickoff Thanksgiving morning in New York City.