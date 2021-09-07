9/11 rescuers likely to develop lung disease

Video

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - As the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks approaches, a new study details the health problems first responders are still dealing with.

Researchers say the rescue crews among the first to appear on scene are more than 30% more likely than thoswe who appeared later to have medical problems like lung inflammation and emphysema.

The findings were based on 18,000 responders who took at least two tests that measure lung health.

The research, which was presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress, compared the timing of each responders arrival at the World Trade Center.

A professor involved with the study says because some health problems develop over years, it's important to keep a close eye on the first responders.