FEMA to test National Alert system Wednesday

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Heads up- The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be testing its National Emergency Alert systems on Wednesday afternoon.

But don't be alarmed, the agency said it's just part of regular resting. FEMA says the test has been planned for more than a year.

On Wednesday at 2:20 p.m. eastern, the emergency alert test will be sent to televisions and radios. It will last about one full minute.

A wireless alert will be sent to those who've opted-in on their phones to receive test messages.