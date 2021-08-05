Fox 9 and Karnas Law Firm team up to help kids in need

Video

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fox 9, Telemundo 3, and Karnas Law Firm donated 50 backpacks to children heading back to school.

Karnas Law Firm has helped out the Yuma community with charity events like this one for the last 10 years.

The donations went to the Safe House domestic violence shelter, and Catholic Community Services.

''I believe - and our firm believes in giving back to the community, and you know from growing up myself, you know seeing others help each other, it gives us a sense that we're giving back to the community and helping them," said David Karnas, owner of Karnas Law Firm.

On Thursday, around 17 children received backpacks. The rest will be saved for other children who are in need of school supplies.



"It's back to school time, so these kiddos need to come in and know that when they go to their first day of school after fleeing domestic violence that they have a backpack will all of the supplies necessary to be successful at school," said Jodie Wight, the Program Director for Safe House.

Each family in the shelter also received a $200 gift card.

The shelter goes a step further in helping the youth until they are on their own as adults, up to a maximum of 4 months. The Safe House also allows families to bring their pets with them, something no other refuge allows. To find out more about the services the shelter provides, you can visit their website or head to their Facebook page.