More than half of Americans have unused gift cards laying around

If you still haven't used that holiday gift card, you're not alone.

According to a new report from Bankrate.com, more than half of U.S. adults have unused gift cards, vouchers, or store credits totaling roughly $15 billion.

The average value per person? $116 bucks!

73% of survey respondents said they've been holding onto their unredeemed funds for a year or more.

Some people say that's because they either lost their gift cards, let them expire, or failed to use them before the business closed.