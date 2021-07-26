More than half of Americans have unused gift cards laying around
If you still haven't used that holiday gift card, you're not alone.
According to a new report from Bankrate.com, more than half of U.S. adults have unused gift cards, vouchers, or store credits totaling roughly $15 billion.
The average value per person? $116 bucks!
73% of survey respondents said they've been holding onto their unredeemed funds for a year or more.
Some people say that's because they either lost their gift cards, let them expire, or failed to use them before the business closed.
