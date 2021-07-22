WATCH: Girl on rollercoaster gets more thrill than she bargained for

Video

WILDWOOD, N.J. (NBC) - Can you imagine getting ready to blast off on a ride and then you’re suddenly smacked in the face by a seagull?

That’s what happened to a teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore earlier this month. A video released by the park, Adventure Pier, shows 13-year-old Kiley Holman and her friend Georgia Reed.

They were ready for a thrill on the Slingshot, a reverse bungee ride, but they got a little more thrill than they bargained for.

Just as the Slingshot shot them 75 feet into the air, a speeding seagull smacked Kiley in the face. She was able to quickly fling the seagull off into the air and all was well. Neither Kiley nor the bird were injured.

The entire incident was caught on camera and has since gone viral.

By the way, the besties were there celebrating Georgia’s birthday - a special day neither of them are going to forget soon!