Mexican Consulate donates money to AWC for scholarships

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Mexican Consulate recently donated nearly $10,000 for local students.

During a special presentation at Arizona Western College (AWC), the consulate presented the AWC Foundation with a check for $9,000.

The foundation in turn will match those funds, and present them to local students of Mexican descent.

The annual partnership allows students on both sides of the border to advance their schooling.

"This partnership was established in 20-16 and because our communities operate as joint communities. Its an important opportunity to provide students with financial resources. So that they can focus on their education and not have to work full time while pursuing their post secondary aspirations", said Laura Campbell, the Foundation's Executive Director at AWC.

The AWC Foundation is able to help local students by way of donations from the community.

In just the last 5 years, the partnership has generated just short of $90,000.