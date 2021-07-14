Video

It's time to celebrate the king of comfort food: macaroni and cheese!

July 14th is National Mac and Cheese day, a time to pay tribute to America's favorite creamy casserole.

Some credit Thomas Jefferson with bringing the recipe to our shores after he spent time in Italy.

That theory may actually hold some water, because Italians have been enjoying pasta and parmesan for centuries. Others say that's bologna.

Some say the hot dish--as they call it in the midwest--didn't really take off until Kraft sold its first box of it in 1937.

But whether it's a side dish or the main entrée, macaroni and cheese always has a starring role at the American dinner table.