Captain Sandy Yawn gives tips on avoiding common boat blunders

(KYMA, KECY) - In 2020, boat sales reached a 13-year high to $47 billion, increasing 9% from the prior year, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association.

With a high number of people looking to get outside and enjoy recreational actives business is booming. Ahead of the 2021 boating season, keeping basic safety tips in mind can go a long way toward protecting yourself, your boat, and your wallet.

World renowned yacht Captain, Sandy Yawn chats with Sunrise anchor Dominique Newland about the precautions boat-goers can take.

Catch Captain Sandy on this season of Below Deck Mediterranean. The crew goes to the Dalmatian Coast of Croatia and Sandy is up for the challenge as she attempts to cultivate a new dream team aboard 180-foot mega yacht “Lady Michelle.”