Humane Society of Yuma at 100% max capacity

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Tuesday, the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) announced its shelter is at 100% max capacity. In a statement, the Humane Society's Executive Director, Annette Lagunas, said 234 animals have entered the shelter in the first two weeks of July alone. Among those 234 animals, 181 were strays.

"With the influx of animals entering the shelter, we have only had 36 animals returned to their owners since July 1st. We are not sure why the community is not coming to get their pets, unless people are just out on vacation and do not

realize their pet is here", said Lagunas.

If you have lost your pet, the shelter is asking you to please go to the Humane Society of Yuma. If you're unable to afford reclaim fees, the shelter said it will work with you to make sure your pet comes home with you.

HSOY is also urging owners to make sure pets are licensed and up to date with their vaccines - and most importantly - microchipped. The shelter wants to reiterate, if your pets are microchipped and/or licensed there is a very good chance your animal will never have to come to the shelter.

News 11 has previously reported on the dramatic increase in stray animals across Yuma County that largely happened as a result of the pandemic. COVID-19 put a halt to surgeries like spaying and neutering, resulting in a lot of stray animals out and about. The shelter has hosted multiple adoption events in an attempt to find loving homes for the many animals in their care.

HSOY is asking for those able to foster some of these pets, to please do so. More information about the process can be found on the shelter's website, or you can also visit their Facebook page.