Video

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Monday will be sunny, with a high near 100. This doubling the triple-digit that we saw on Easter sunday which reached record highs for the holiday.

It will also be a bit breezy, with a light north wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

The low tonight sits around 65 degrees.