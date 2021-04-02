MLB Opening Day brought eager fans and homers in the snow

Video

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - MLB opened its 2021 season on Thursday and it did not disappoint. From extra innings in the Bronx to a four home-run inning, even to a snowy blizzard.

While the 13 game fun-filled day of baseball was entertaining enough, there was something missing. Leading up to Thursday, all 30 teams were set to take the field but by the morning two games had already been postponed.

It was supposed to be the first time that all 30 teams played on Opening Day since 1968

The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox game was postponed due to weather, while the Washington Nationals and New York Mets was postponed due to Covid protocol. One Nationals player tested positive prior to the game.

Regardless of two missing games, Opening Day felt almost like a return to normalcy--at least inching closer. Fans poured into each ballpark which nobody was able to do since the conclusion of the 2019 season.