Companies go green to tackle climate change

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Climate change is on the Biden Administration's agenda this week, but several companies are already taking the steps to combat the crisis.

Experts say serious economic outcomes could be headed our way if aggressive action is not taken. In fact, three quarters of economists agree that economic trouble will come if drastic and immediate action is not made.

On Wednesday, President Biden unveiled details to his major infrastructure plan package which includes massive spending to combat climate change. His administration is saying that bold action will pay off in the long run and create good paying and clean energy jobs.

While Washington figures out the next steps to tackle this issue, corporate America is already stepping up in efforts to address the crisis.

Google is working to reduce environmental footprints with driving directions that will soon default to the most fuel-efficient route, while Volkswagen announced major moves into the electric car market.

Meanwhile, on Wall Street, Vanguard and Blackrock, the two largest asset managers in the world are announcing their effort to limit greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

"Every road we fix, every bridge we build, we can either do it in a way that's better for the climate or worse for the climate," said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "Why wouldn't we want to be creating these jobs in a way that's better for the climate?"