Young migrants arrive in San Diego

(KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - Around 250 migrant girls seeking asylum in the United States arrived in San Diego late last night.

The young migrants arrived by plane from the border and there are now at least 720 migrant girls being housed at the San Diego Convention Center.

According to an HHS Spokesperson, around 250 children are expected to be moved to the facility every day until it reaches its capacity around 1,400 children. The girls are expected to stay at the facility for about 35 days.

Caseworkers will work to place the girls with family members in the United States or sponsors. They will be able to stay in sponsor homes or with family as they go through court proceedings for their asylum claims.

Nearly 70 of the migrants tested positive for Covid-19. Most of them arrived testing positive, but some of them tested positive after being exposed to positive patients. All of the migrants were asymptomatic.

None of the kids will be able to leave the facility until reunification occurs.