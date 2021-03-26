Deadly tornadoes tear across the South

Video

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Severe weather has been tearing through the Deep South Thursday afternoon into Friday morning, spawning a series of deadly tornadoes. That along with hail and flash flooding.

In Alabama, as many as 14 tornadoes touched down, inflicting severe damage across the state.

Alabama is not the only state affected though. As several long-tracked supercells spawned, a wave of deadly tornadoes across five states from Thursday afternoon through this morning have swept through. States including Georgia and Tennessee.

At least five deaths and multiple injuries have been reported in Calhoun County, Ala.

As today continues, many states in the Deep South have a significant threat of more tornadoes coming their way.